BRIEF-Eldorado Resorts files for resale of up to 7.21 million shares of common stock
* Files for resale of up to 7.21 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders
May 22 Aristocrat Leisure Ltd
* Announced that richard bell has been appointed as company secretary
* Richard will serve as company secretary together with Toni Korsanos, chief financial officer and company secretary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for resale of up to 7.21 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders
CHICAGO, June 15 Illinois' Republican governor, Bruce Rauner, has ordered lawmakers to return to work starting next Wednesday to pass a budget as the clock ticks down to the July 1 start of a new fiscal year.