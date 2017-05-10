FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aritzia Q4 adjusted EPS C$0.16 excluding items
May 10, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Aritzia Q4 adjusted EPS C$0.16 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Aritzia Inc

* Aritzia reports strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Aritzia Inc - comparable sales increased by 11.5% for Q4

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.16 excluding items

* Qtrly net revenue increased by 17.4% to $196.4 million from $167.4 million in Q4 last year

* Aritzia Inc - on track for 11th consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales growth

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.15, revenue view c$198.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

