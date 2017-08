March 2 (Reuters) - Arkema SA:

* Announces the completion of the divestment of its Oxo alcohols business

* Completed sale to Ineos of its 50 percent stake in Oxochimie

* Impact of this divestment on Group's annual sales will represent some 40 million euros ($42.1 million)