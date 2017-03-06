FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Armstrong Flooring Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.09 excluding items
March 6, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Armstrong Flooring Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.09 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Armstrong Flooring Inc:

* Armstrong Flooring reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.23

* Q4 sales $271.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $277.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.09 excluding items

* Armstrong Flooring Inc - company is combining its commercial and residential go-to-market structures and related organization

* Armstrong Flooring Inc - streamlining efforts are expected to achieve annualized savings of $6 million to $7 million in SG&A expenses

* Armstrong Flooring - in connection with savings, expects to incur one-time charges of $4 million to $5 million, most of expense occurring in first half of 2017

* Armstrong Flooring Inc - charges primarily relate to severance expenses

* Sees gross capital expenditures of $45 million to $50 million in 2017

* Sees in 2017, we expect adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $75 million to $85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

