BRIEF-Armstrong World Industries Q1 diluted EPS $0.56

May 1 (Reuters) - Armstrong World Industries Inc:

* Reg-Armstrong World Industries reports first quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 5 to 7 percent

* Armstrong World Industries Inc - qtrly net sales $315.4 million versus $287.4 million

* Q1 diluted earnings per share $ 0.56

* Armstrong World Industries Inc- reaffirming our full year guidance of 5 pct-7 pct revenue growth and 10 pct-14 pct adjusted EBITDA growth versus prior year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $298.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: