AroCell AB (publ):

* Q4 net sales 13,000 Swedish crowns ($1,459) versus no sales revenue year ago

* Q4 operating loss 1.9 million crowns versus loss 1.6 million crowns year ago

* Board proposes that no dividends should be issued for accounting year of 2016