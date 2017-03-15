FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
March 15, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Arotech reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.01/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Arotech Corp

* Arotech reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Q4 loss per share $0.08 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $21.5 million versus $27.4 million

* Arotech Corp - backlog of orders as of December 31, 2016 totaled approximately $55.4 million versus $63.0 million for same time last year

* Arotech Corp - provides revenue guidance of $93 million to $103 million in 2017

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.20 to $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

