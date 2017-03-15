BRIEF-Arotech reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.01/shr

March 15 (Reuters) - Arotech Corp

* Arotech reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Q4 loss per share $0.08 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $21.5 million versus $27.4 million

* Arotech Corp - backlog of orders as of December 31, 2016 totaled approximately $55.4 million versus $63.0 million for same time last year

* Arotech Corp - provides revenue guidance of $93 million to $103 million in 2017

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.20 to $0.24