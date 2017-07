BRIEF-Aroundtown Property Holdings announces migration of company's seat to Luxembourg

July 26 (Reuters) - AROUNDTOWN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC:

* AROUNDTOWN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC. AROUNDTOWN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC. UPDATES ON PROGRESS OF MIGRATION TO LUXEMBOURG AND DECISION TO DELIST FROM ALTERNEXT/EURONEXT AND FOCUS ON PRIME STANDARD FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE

* RECEIVED TODAY OFFICIAL APPROVAL FROM CYPRIOT AUTHORITIES FOR MIGRATION OF COMPANY'S SEAT TO LUXEMBOURG

* COMPANY EXPECTS PROCESS TO BE FINALIZED WITHIN COURSE OF AUGUST 2017

* ‍SHARES OF COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO BE TRADED ON PRIME STANDARD OF FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE ON XETRA TRADING SYSTEM​

* FOLLOWING ADMISSION OF CO'S SHARES TO TRADING ON FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE BOARD, DECIDED TO DELIST SHARES FROM ALTERNEXT MARKET OF PARIS STOCK EXCHANGE

* DELISTING AS SOON AS IT WILL BE CONFIRMED BY EURONEXT SE