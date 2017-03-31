FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aroundtown Property Holdings FY rental and operating income up 119 pct at 274 million euros
March 31, 2017 / 5:22 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Aroundtown Property Holdings FY rental and operating income up 119 pct at 274 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC:

* Rental and operating income for FY 2016 at 274 million euros ($292.50 million), up 119 pct YOY

* 2016 EBITDA amounted to 1,109 million euros, compared to 1,041 million euros in 2015

* FY net profit at 901 million euros

* Updating dividend policy to 65 pct distribution of FFO I per share, effective for 2016 results, resulting in a dividend payout of 0.163 euro, up 220 pct from 2015

* EPRA NAV at 3.9 billion euros as of year-end 2016, an increase of 42 pct from 2.7 billion euros in december 2015

* Total assets amount to 8.1 billion euros at the end of 2016, up 82 pct from 4.4 billion euros in the end of 2015

* December 2016 EPRA NAV per share at 4.9 euros, up from 3.7 euros in December 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2ohAfQe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9368 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

