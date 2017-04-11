FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ArQule receives clearance of IND application from the FDA for proprietary reversible BTK inhibitor, ARQ 531
April 11, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-ArQule receives clearance of IND application from the FDA for proprietary reversible BTK inhibitor, ARQ 531

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - ArQule Inc

* ArQule receives clearance of investigational new drug application from the FDA for proprietary reversible BTK inhibitor, ARQ 531

* ArQule Inc - ArQule plans to initiate a phase 1A/B dose escalation and signal generation trial by Q3 of 2017

* ArQule - Upon completion of phase 1a trial, plans to begin phase 1B trial in number of expansion cohorts

* ArQule Inc - Expansion cohorts will include patients with C481S mutation who are refractory to other therapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

