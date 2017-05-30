BRIEF-Array BioPharma and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce strategic collaboration

May 30 (Reuters) - Array BioPharma Inc

* Array bioPharma and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce strategic collaboration

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says under terms of agreement, Array and Bristol-Myers Squibb will jointly support study with Array acting as sponsor

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Collaboration to investigate safety, tolerability and efficacy of Array's investigational MEK inhibitor, binimetinib

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says phase 1/2 study is expected to establish recommended dose regimens for further study

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says results from phase 1/2 study, which is anticipated to begin in second half of 2017

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Collaboration to investigate binimetinib with co's opdivo (nivolumab) and opdivo + yervoy (ipilimumab) regimen

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Collaboration for potential treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer in patients with microsatellite stable tumors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: