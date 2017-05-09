FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Array Biopharma announces positive top-line results from part 2 of the phase 3 columbus study of binimetinib and encorafenib
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Array Biopharma announces positive top-line results from part 2 of the phase 3 columbus study of binimetinib and encorafenib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Array Biopharma Inc

* Array Biopharma announces positive top-line results from part 2 of the phase 3 Columbus study of binimetinib and encorafenib for braf-mutant melanoma

* Array Biopharma Inc - new drug application filing on track for June or July 2017

* Array - median PFS for patients on combination of binimetinib (45mg) plus encorafenib (300mg) 12.9 months versus 9.2 months for patients on encorafenib (300mg)

* Array Biopharma Inc- COMBO300 generally well-tolerated, reported dose intensity, adverse events were consistent with COMBO450 results in Columbus part 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

