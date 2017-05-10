FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Array BioPharma Q3 loss per share $0.21
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Array BioPharma Q3 loss per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Array Biopharma Inc

* Array biopharma reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $33.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $37 million

* Array biopharma inc - is on track to file an nda for columbus in june or july 2017

* Array biopharma inc - revenue for q3 of fiscal 2017 was $33.3 million, compared to $44.5 million for prior sequential quarter

* Array biopharma inc - cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of march 31, 2017 were $207 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

