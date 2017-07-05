July 5 Array Biopharma Inc:

* Array Biopharma submits new drug applications to FDA for binimetinib and encorafenib in advanced melanoma

* Array Biopharma Inc - ‍further results from columbus part 2 will be presented at a medical meeting during second half of 2017​

* Array Biopharma- ‍submission of two NDAs to FDA to support use of combination of binimetinib 45 mg twice daily, encorafenib 450 mg once daily Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: