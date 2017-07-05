MOVES-Morningstar names Jason Dubinsky CFO
July 5 Investment research firm Morningstar Inc named Jason Dubinsky chief financial officer, effective July 24.
July 5 Array Biopharma Inc:
* Array Biopharma submits new drug applications to FDA for binimetinib and encorafenib in advanced melanoma
* Array Biopharma Inc - further results from columbus part 2 will be presented at a medical meeting during second half of 2017
* Array Biopharma- submission of two NDAs to FDA to support use of combination of binimetinib 45 mg twice daily, encorafenib 450 mg once daily Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delta Air Lines Inc - Expects to record roughly $350 million of other expenses in June quarter - SEC Filing