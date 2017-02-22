BRIEF-Arris to acquire Ruckus Wireless and ICX switch business for $800 million in cash

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Arris International Plc

* Arris to acquire Ruckus Wireless and ICX switch business for $800 million in cash

* Arris International Plc - deal for of $800 million,

* Arris International Plc - Arris expects acquisition to be accretive to its non-GAAP earnings per share in first 12 months

* Arris International Plc - transaction is contingent on Broadcom closing its acquisition of Brocade, previously announced on November 2, 2016

* Arris International Plc - deal price in addition to cost of unvested employee stock awards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: