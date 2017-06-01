FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arrow Electronics commences cash tender offer for up to $285 mln total consideration for its outstanding 7.50 pct senior debentures due 2027
June 1, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Arrow Electronics commences cash tender offer for up to $285 mln total consideration for its outstanding 7.50 pct senior debentures due 2027

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Arrow Electronics Inc:

* Arrow Electronics - commencement of cash tender offer for up to $285.0 million total consideration for its outstanding 7.50% senior debentures due 2027

* Arrow Electronics Inc -says tender offer for also its outstanding 6.00% notes due 2020, 5.125% notes due 2021 and 3.00% notes due 2018 - sec filing

* Arrow Electronics - tender offer will expire at 11:59 a.m., New York City time, on June 28, 2017, unless extended or earlier terminated - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2qElcxM) Further company coverage:

