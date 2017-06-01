FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arrow Electronics prices one series of senior unsecured notes maturing on Jan 12, 2028​
June 1, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Arrow Electronics prices one series of senior unsecured notes maturing on Jan 12, 2028​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Arrow Electronics Inc

* Arrow electronics prices $500 million notes offering

* Arrow electronics - ‍pricing of one series of company's senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $500 million maturing on january 12, 2028​

* Arrow electronics inc - ‍offering is expected to close on june 12, 2017​

* Arrow electronics - ‍notes are being offered under an automatic shelf registration statement previously filed with securities and exchange commission​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

