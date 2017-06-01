BRIEF-Arrow Electronics prices one series of senior unsecured notes maturing on Jan 12, 2028​

June 1 (Reuters) - Arrow Electronics Inc
* Arrow electronics prices $500 million notes offering
* Arrow electronics - pricing of one series of company's senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $500 million maturing on january 12, 2028
* Arrow electronics inc - offering is expected to close on june 12, 2017
* Arrow electronics - notes are being offered under an automatic shelf registration statement previously filed with securities and exchange commission