3 months ago
BRIEF-Arrowhead properties says FY dividend forecast on track
May 24, 2017 / 5:46 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Arrowhead properties says FY dividend forecast on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Arrowhead Properties Ltd:

* FY dividend forecast on track

* HY revenue (excluding straight line rental income) of 959.3 million rand versus. 743.7 million rand

* HY net asset value per share 1132.84 cents

* Over last 18 months, have seen effects of higher cost of equity, cost of debt, deterioration in general economic sentiment

* Economic conditions hurt ability to fill vacant space, renew leases; has heightened competition among property owners for existing pool of tenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

