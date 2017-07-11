UPDATE 1-Siemens says Crimea turbines claims only against TPE
* TPE bought Siemens turbines, saying it would install in Russia (Releads on Siemens clarification that it is not suing its own joint venture)
July 11 Arsenal Capital Partners:
* Arsenal announces sale of Certara, retains significant minority investment stake
* Arsenal capital partners - to sell Certara to EQT VII fund for an enterprise value of $850 million Source text for Eikon:
* TPE bought Siemens turbines, saying it would install in Russia (Releads on Siemens clarification that it is not suing its own joint venture)
LONDON, July 11 Britain may have left it too late to convince major banks that it can strike a deal to soften the impact of Brexit before they start shifting jobs from London.