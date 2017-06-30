BRIEF-Sourcenext completes full acquisition of Tokyo-based language learning software firm
* Says it completes full acquisition of Tokyo-based language learning software company from Rosetta Stone, on June 29
June 30 Artilium Plc:
* Appointment of cfo
* Says appointment of Rupert Hutton as its chief financial officer with effect from July 1 2017
* MoU to develop a binding agreement to license several XPED technologies