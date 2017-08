BRIEF-Artis Q2 FFO per share C$0.36

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Artis releases second quarter results: accretive capital recycling; improved geographical diversification

* Q2 FFO per share C$0.36

* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍reported FFO per unit of $0.36 for quarter ended June 30, 2017​

* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍* stabilized same property NOI in Canadian dollars increased 2.8% for quarter ended June 30, 2017​

* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust - qtrly ‍AFFO per unit $0.27​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: