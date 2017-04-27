April 27 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc

* Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q17 results

* Qtrly revenues $184.1 million versus $ 174.5 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.37

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Artisan partners asset management - aum increased to $103.8 billion at march 31, increase of $6.9 billion, or 7.1%, compared to $96.8 billion at dec 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue view $182.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: