BRIEF-CombiMatrix Q1 loss per share $0.19
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 27 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc
* Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q17 results
* Qtrly revenues $184.1 million versus $ 174.5 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.37
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.52
* Artisan partners asset management - aum increased to $103.8 billion at march 31, increase of $6.9 billion, or 7.1%, compared to $96.8 billion at dec 31, 2016
* Q1 revenue view $182.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* EU source says document it cites started as ESM paper (Recasts with German finance ministry statement)