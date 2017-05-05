May 5 Artivision Technologies Ltd

* Nominated Ng Weng Sui Harry to be chairman of board

* Kenneth Goh Tzu Seoh will relinquish his role as executive chairman of company

* Yang Tse Pin has resigned as a director of company with effect from 5 May 2017

* Kesavan Nair has been appointed as a director of company with effect from 5 may 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: