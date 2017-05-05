BRIEF-Verisk Analytics Inc acquires MAKE
* Says MAKE will become part of Wood Mackenzie
May 5 Artivision Technologies Ltd
* Nominated Ng Weng Sui Harry to be chairman of board
* Kenneth Goh Tzu Seoh will relinquish his role as executive chairman of company
* Yang Tse Pin has resigned as a director of company with effect from 5 May 2017
* Kesavan Nair has been appointed as a director of company with effect from 5 may 2017
* Ford of Europe boss to return to US-based role - sources (Adds more source comments, news conference, detail, background)
* Says to consider proposal to restructure capital of company