BRIEF-Artnet FY 2016 revenue stable at 17.4 million euros

March 8 (Reuters) - Artnet AG:

* Said on Tuesday preliminary results for 2016 below forecast

* The group's revenue increased from 17.3 million euros $18.27 million) in 2015 to approximately 17.4 million euros in the 2016 financial year

* Net profit for the 2016 financial year of approximately 0.63 million euros is slightly below the net profit from the previous financial year of approximately 0.64 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9469 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)