May 15 (Reuters) - Ido Hutabarat, chief executive of PT Arutmin Indonesia, a unit of PT Bumi Resources Tbk, told the Coaltrans Asia conference in Bali:

* Arutmin targets 2017 coal output at 35 million tonnes, up from 29 million tonnes in 2016

* Arutmin will maintain coal output at 35-40 million tonnes in 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Fergus Jensen)