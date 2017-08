May 18 (Reuters) - ARYZTA AG:

* ARYZTA AG APPOINTS KEVIN TOLAND AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* TOLAND JOINS ARYZTA FROM DAA PLC WHICH OPERATES DUBLIN AND CORK AIRPORTS, ARI (A GLOBAL RETAILER IN TRAVEL RETAIL) AND DAA INTERNATIONAL WHERE HE HAS SERVED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE SINCE 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)