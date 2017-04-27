BRIEF-Mirati Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.73
* Mirati Therapeutics - expect currently available cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments sufficient to fund operations into late 2018
April 27 Genkyotex SA:
* Cash & cash equivalents of EUR 21.8 million ($23.7 million) as of March 31, 2017
* Is on track with the preparation for initiation of phase 2 trial with GKT831 in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC); trial expected to begin by end of h1 2017
* Cash position doesn't include expected reimbursement of research tax credit for 2016, which co estimated to be at about EUR 3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9196 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mirati Therapeutics - expect currently available cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments sufficient to fund operations into late 2018
* Veracyte announces pivotal clinical validation data for next-generation afirma test to help more patients avoid unnecessary surgery in thyroid cancer diagnosis