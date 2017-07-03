BRIEF-Starafricacorporation reports FY pre-tax loss $5.7 mln
* FY ended march 2017 revenue $32.6 million versus $18.7 million year ago
July 3Asahi Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire the general agent right of sports circle brands「LOUIS GARNEAU」and「GARNEAU」, which are owned by an Osaka-based firm, in Japan
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/sn2sKp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY ended march 2017 revenue $32.6 million versus $18.7 million year ago
* Seeks members' nod for subscription of NCDs for an amount up to INR 5 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ugiL6R) Further company coverage: