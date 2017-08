May 4 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc

* Asanko Gold reports q1 2017 results

* Qtrly Gold production of 58,187 ounces in line with 2017 production guidance of 230,000 - 240,000 ounces.

* Qtrly net income per share $0.04

* Qtrly adjusted net income per share $0.04