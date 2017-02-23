FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Ascencio Q1 rental income up 6.1 pct to 9.9 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2017 / 4:56 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Ascencio Q1 rental income up 6.1 pct to 9.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ascencio SCA:

* Q1 rental income 9.9 million euros ($10.48 million), up 6.1 percent

* Q1 net profit 12.0 million euros versus 21.4 million euros year ago

* Q1 value of the portfolio up slightly (0.3 pct) on a like-for-like basis

* Q1 debt ratio of 45.1 pct as at 31 Dec. 2016

* Occupancy rate at Dec. 31 97.9 percent

* Says is confident of being able to distribute a dividend for the current financial year comparable to that of the previous financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.