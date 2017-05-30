BRIEF-Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust divests 10 Woodlands Link

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2017 / 3:10 PM / 3 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust

* Ascendas Reit Divests 10 Woodlands Link

* Hsbc Institutional Trust Services (singapore) entered into sale & purchase agreement with Sengkang Import & Export Pte

* Agreement for sale of 10 Woodlands Link for s$19.28 million

* Proposed divestment not expected to have any material effect on co's net asset value and dpu for fy17/18

* Net proceeds after divestment costs are expected to be s$18.9 million

* Transaction is expected to be completed by q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

