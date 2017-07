July 27 (Reuters) - Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust

* Qtrly gross revenue S$213.3 million versus S$207.6 million

* Qtrly net property income S$153.4 million, up 2.6%

* Q1 DPU 4.049 cents per unit

* Continues to see economic uncertainties created by potentially inward looking trade policies of US govt, geopolitical tensions

* Ascendas REIT'S performance for FY17/18 is expected to remain stable. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: