March 1 (Reuters) - Ascent Capital Group Inc

* Ascent Capital Group announces financial results for the three and twelve months ended december 31, 2016

* Q4 revenue $140.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $142.2 million

* Ascent Capital Group Inc- reported a net loss from continuing operations for three months ended december 31, 2016 of $18.8 million