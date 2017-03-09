March 9 Ascom Holding AG:
* Ascom as a OneCompany expects 3–6% revenue growth (with
stronger growth rates in healthcare) and 14–15% EBITDA margin in
2017
* FY EBITDA of 41.7 million Swiss francs ($41.06 million)
with an EBITDA margin of 13.9% (adjusted for network testing and
onecompany restructuring costs)
* FY net cash position of 24.1 million Swiss francs and
equity ratio of 35.9%
* FY loss at group level of 145.7 million Swiss francs due
to extraordinary effects in connection with the divestment of
network testing
* Ascom as a OneCompany organization: 2020 (mid-term
target): 7–10% revenue growth with the ambition to reach an
EBITDA margin of 20%
($1 = 1.0157 Swiss francs)
