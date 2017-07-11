BRIEF-Capital Research Global Investors reports 1.9 pct passive stake in Juniper Networks - SEC filing
* Capital Research Global Investors Reports 1.9 percent passive stake in Juniper Networks Inc as of June 30, 2017 - SEC filing
July 11 ASCOM HOLDING AG:
* TO PROVIDE ALARM MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS FOR ITS NEW PRODUCTION SITE IN LENGNAU, CANTON BERNE
* HIGH SIX-FIGURE CONTRACT IN SWISS FRANCS INCLUDES DELIVERY OF IP-DECT AND ALARM MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS AS WELL AS SERVICES Source text - bit.ly/2u7xDXt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* US Army awards Harris corporation $461 million ceiling IDIQ contract for LMR network modernization