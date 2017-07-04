BRIEF-IBI amends credit facilities to increase credit facilities to $130 mln
* IBI announces successful negotiation of amended and restated credit facilities
July 4 Ascot Resources Ltd
* Ascot announces update on final option payments on premier and Dilworth
* Final payment of C$4.8 million in respect of premier property option has been paid and such payment has been placed in escrow
* Mosaic Capital Corporation signs agreement with ATB Corporate Financial Services to increase its acquisition facility