PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on falling equities, easing dollar

* Dollar index edges away from 1-mth highs * Silver close to near 6-wk lows touched on Tuesday * Spot gold may break resistance at $1,248 an ounce -technicals (Adds comment, updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 21 Gold inched up on Wednesday after hitting its lowest in five weeks in the previous session, buoyed as equities fell and the U.S. dollar eased from one-month highs following a tumble in crude oil prices. A renewed slump in oil mar