July 20 (Reuters) - Ascott Residence Trust:

* Distribution for Q2 2017 grew 34 pct to S$46.9 million year-on-year

* Revenue for Q2 2017 grew 4pct to S$123.6 million

* Distribution per unit (DPU) for q2 2017 was 1.84 cents