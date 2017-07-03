Red Ventures to acquire Bankrate for $1.24 bln
July 3 Bankrate, an operator of websites comparing personal finance packages, said it would be acquired by marketing company Red Ventures for $1.24 billion.
July 3 Ascott Residence Trust :
* Biyun Investments and Gaoxin Investments (Hong Kong) entered into two conditional sale and purchase agreements with third party
* Agreement to divest interests in Citadines Biyun Shanghai and Citadines Gaoxin Xi'an
* Agreed aggregate value of properties is RMB980 million
* sale price contributes an estimated net gain from sale of approximately rmb 239 million
* Net sale proceeds may be used to pare down debts of ascott reit and its subsidiaries or fund potential acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 3 Bankrate, an operator of websites comparing personal finance packages, said it would be acquired by marketing company Red Ventures for $1.24 billion.
* Q1 net profit 163,378 rials versus loss of 358,590 rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2tIjWyX) Further company coverage: )