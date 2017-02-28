Feb 28 Asetek A/S:

* Q4 revenue $17.9 million versus $12.5 million year ago

* Q4 operating profit $2.5 million versus $0.4 million year ago

* A dividend of 1.00 Norwegian crown per share, for total payout of about $2.9 million to be proposed at AGM

* Within desktop segment, expects moderate revenue growth in single digit range for full year 2017

* Within emerging data center segment, expects significant revenue growth in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)