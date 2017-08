April 10 (Reuters) - ASETEK A/S:

* RACKCDU D2CT ORDER FOR NEW HPC INSTALLATION

* ORDER IS PART OF NEW INSTALLATION FOR AN UNDISCLOSED HPC (HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING) CUSTOMER

* SAYS ORDER WILL RESULT IN REVENUE TO ASETEK IN RANGE OF $125,000 WITH DELIVERY IN Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)