May 9 (Reuters) - ASETEK A/S

* ASETEK WINS TWO DATA CENTER ORDERS FROM OEM PARTNER VALUED AT ONE MILLION USD

* ORDERS HAVE A COMBINED VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY ONE MILLION USD

* DELIVERY OF THESE ORDERS IS SPREAD OVER LATE Q2 AND EARLY Q3 TIMEFRAME.