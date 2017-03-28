BRIEF-Ashford announces update on proposed Remington transaction

March 28 (Reuters) - Ashford Inc:
* Ashford announces update on proposed Remington transaction
* Ashford inc says has decided to cease its efforts in completing proposed transaction as originally contemplated with Remington Holdings, LP
* Ashford - has begun process of evaluating purchase of just Remington's project management business, which would not require a private letter ruling
* Ashford Inc says has been unsuccessful in receiving an acceptable private letter ruling from internal revenue service
* Ashford Inc- has formed a special committee of its board to evaluate a possible transaction
* Ashford-Been unsuccessful in receiving acceptable private letter ruling from IRS regarding proposed deal with Remington Holdings, LP