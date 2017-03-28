FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Ashford announces update on proposed Remington transaction
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ashford announces update on proposed Remington transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Ashford Inc:

* Ashford announces update on proposed Remington transaction

* Ashford inc says has decided to cease its efforts in completing proposed transaction as originally contemplated with Remington Holdings, LP

* Ashford - has begun process of evaluating purchase of just Remington's project management business, which would not require a private letter ruling

* Ashford Inc says has been unsuccessful in receiving an acceptable private letter ruling from internal revenue service

* Ashford Inc- has formed a special committee of its board to evaluate a possible transaction

* Ashford-Been unsuccessful in receiving acceptable private letter ruling from IRS regarding proposed deal with Remington Holdings, LP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.