July 7 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc:
* Ashford Hospitality Prime - effective July 6, Daniel B.
Silvers and Lawrence A. Cunningham resigned from board of
company
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - Cunningham was member of
nominating and corporate governance committee and silvers did
not serve on any board committees
* Ashford Hospitality Prime - silvers, Cunningham resigned
following receipt of notice that they are in violation of
corporate governance guidelines
* Ashford Hospitality Prime - silvers and Cunningham's
refusal to enter into confidentiality agreement constituted
breach of settlement agreement with Sessa Capital
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: