BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime to buy Hotel Yountville

March 1 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc:

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 80-room hotel Yountville in Yountville, California for $96.5 million

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - entered into a letter of intent to acquire a luxury resort for approximately $150 million

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - intends to finance property with approximately $50 million of non-recourse mortgage debt Source text: (bit.ly/2lV93og) Further company coverage: