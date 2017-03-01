FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime to buy Hotel Yountville
March 1, 2017 / 10:32 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime to buy Hotel Yountville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc:

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 80-room hotel Yountville in Yountville, California for $96.5 million

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - entered into a letter of intent to acquire a luxury resort for approximately $150 million

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - intends to finance property with approximately $50 million of non-recourse mortgage debt Source text: (bit.ly/2lV93og) Further company coverage:

