6 months ago
BRIEF-Ashford hospitality trust proposes to acquire FelCor Lodging Trust at premium of 28 pct per share
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Ashford hospitality trust proposes to acquire FelCor Lodging Trust at premium of 28 pct per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc:

* Ashford Hospitality Trust proposes to acquire FelCor Lodging trust at a significant premium of 28% per share to create compelling long-term shareholder value

* Deal for a total consideration of $9.27 per share, based on closing prices as of February 17, 2017

* Ashford Hospitality Trust - FelCor shareholders would receive fixed exchange ratio of 1.192 shares of Ashford trust, a total of 400,000 shares of FelCor inc

* Ashford Hospitality Trust - FelCor shareholders would also receive total of 100,000 warrants to purchase aAshford Inc. Shares

* Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc - FelCor shareholders would experience a dividend increase of over 138% in combined company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

