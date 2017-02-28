BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Trust sends letter to Felcor Lodging Trust CEO

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc:

* Ashford Hospitality Trust says sent letter to CEO of Felcor Lodging Trust Inc, in response to Felcor's letter regarding potential business combination

* Ashford Hospitality -encouraged by Felcor's offer to engage with Ashford Trust, opportunity to work together towards a mutually beneficial business combination

* Ashford Hospitality To Felcor - "believe our current proposal consisting of all stock consideration is one that your board should continue to prefer"

* Compared to a cash transaction, ashford's proposal provides immediate and significant premium return to Felcor stockholders

* Ashford Hospitality To Felcor- "prepared to begin working with you immediately" to fetermine more favorable consideration mix, including cash component