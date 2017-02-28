FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Trust sends letter to Felcor Lodging Trust CEO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hotels, Motels & Cruise Lines
February 28, 2017 / 10:59 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Trust sends letter to Felcor Lodging Trust CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc:

* Ashford Hospitality Trust says sent letter to CEO of Felcor Lodging Trust Inc, in response to Felcor's letter regarding potential business combination

* Ashford Hospitality -encouraged by Felcor's offer to engage with Ashford Trust, opportunity to work together towards a mutually beneficial business combination

* Ashford Hospitality To Felcor - "believe our current proposal consisting of all stock consideration is one that your board should continue to prefer"

* Compared to a cash transaction, ashford's proposal provides immediate and significant premium return to Felcor stockholders

* Ashford Hospitality To Felcor- "prepared to begin working with you immediately" to fetermine more favorable consideration mix, including cash component Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.