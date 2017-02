Feb 23 Ashford Inc

* ASHFORD REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2016 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.69

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36

* Q4 REVENUE $19.5 MILLION

* AT END OF Q4 2016, COMPANY HAD APPROXIMATELY $6.4 BILLION OF ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

* COMPANY IS WAITING ON A PRIVATE LETTER RULING FROM U.S. INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE REGARDING COMBINATION WITH REMINGTON HOLDINGS LLP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: