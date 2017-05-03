GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
May 3 Ashford Inc
* Ashford says comparable revpar for all hotels increased 2.5% to $221.11 during Q1
* Ashford inc says comparable revpar for all hotels not under renovation increased 5.8% to $284.67 during Q1
* Ashford reports first quarter 2017 results
* says on march 1, 2017, company announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 80-room hotel yountville in yountville, ca for $96.5 million
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.46
* Ashford inc says intends to finance property with approximately $50 million of non-recourse mortgage debt
* Qtrly loss per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 15 The dollar started the week on the defensive on Monday, after U.S. economic data came in shy of expectations and another missile test by North Korea over the weekend underpinned the perceived safe-haven yen.
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, May 14 Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.