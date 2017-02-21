BRIEF-Ashland Global Holdings announces consolidation of executive roles

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc:

* Ashland global holdings inc - announced a consolidation of executive roles - sec filing

* Ashland global holdings inc - under consolidation, two executive positions have been eliminated in order to improve execution of strategic priorities

* Ashland global holdings - roles of luis fernandez-moreno, svp and president, chemicals group, greg elliott, vp, chief human resources have been consolidated